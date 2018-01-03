Council gym attendances 'up 36%' since Glasgow 2014

Figures obtained by the SNP show an increase in the use of fitness facilities across Scotland.

Sport: The 2014 Commonwealth Games opened with a spectacular ceremony at Celtic Park.

The number of people visiting council-owned fitness facilities has increased by more than a third since Glasgow hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The SNP collated membership figures for the past decade from 22 out of 32 of the country's local authorities.

And since Scotland staged the sporting spectacular attendances have soared by 36%.

The party also found Glasgow recorded a 13.7% rise in memberships since 2014, while in Edinburgh the figure is up 10.1%.

In other parts of the country the boost has been more dramatic with a 90.5% increase in Aberdeen and a 137% rise in Orkney.

Both Dumfries and Galloway and West Dunbartonshire recorded rises of around 70%.

SNP MSP Ivan McKee said: "It is fantastic that not only has Glasgow Life seen a 157% increase in its membership since the SNP came to office and a 14% increase since we hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but that this positive pattern of growth has been repeated across the country.

"The overwhelming increase in gym-goers across Scotland over the last decade is testament to the Scottish Government's commitment to investing at a school, community and national level in order to create a Scotland where people are more active more often."

Mr McKee hailed the Daily Mile challenge, which is now in its sixth year, as a positive development as it teaches kids healthy habits.

Glasgow 2014 brought some of the biggest names in sport to Scotland including Olympic legend Usain Bolt, Kenya's 800m world record holder David Rudisha and Australian 100m hurdler Sally Pearson.

The 2018 Games will be staged on Australia's Gold Coast from April 4-15.

