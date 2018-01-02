Investigation after reports of street assault in Glasgow

Police were called to Battlefield in the southside shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

Cordon: Detectives are at the scene (file pic). Dave Thompson / PA Archive

Police are investigating after receiving reports of a man having been assaulted in Glasgow's southside.

Officers were called to the junction of Dundrennan Road and Lochleven Road in Battlefield shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

The area has been cordoned off and detectives are at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries were ongoing.

Two ambulances were also in attendance at the incident, according to local witnesses.

