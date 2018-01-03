Security guard attacked with machete in Forge ATM raid

Two men made off with more than £10,000 after the assault in the east end of Glasgow.

Raid: The G4S van remained at the scene on Wednesday morning. STV

A G4S security guard was attacked with a machete as two men made off with more than £10,000 from an ATM at the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

The 60-year-old worker was assaulted as he loaded the Santander cash machine in the east end of the city at 7.55pm on Tuesday.

One of the attackers struck the man with a machete, while the other grabbed the cash box.

The pair left the area in a blue Skoda Fabia, which was later found burnt out on Inverleith Street.

The car had been reported as stolen.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a hand injury. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The first attacker, who was carrying the machete, is white, 6ft and was wearing a light grey zipper, black trousers and black trainers.

The second man is white, 6ft 1in and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Detective inspector Alasdair Barlow said: "This was a violent and premeditated attack and it is vital that we trace the two despicable individuals involved.

"Officers will be at the scene today conducting door-to-door enquiries as well as examining CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

He added: "The incident occurred near to the cinema and there would have been members of the public in and around the shopping centre at the time.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch as you may have information to assist with our investigation.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Inverleith Street shortly after the robbery took place, who may have noticed a blue Skoda Fabia or two men acting suspiciously, to come forward."

Duncan Watson, area Risk Consultant for G4S, said: "On Tuesday , one of our cash crews was the victim of a vicious attack during a routine service at Parkhead Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

"One of the crew members suffered an injury to his hand. He is currently in a stable condition, awaiting surgery.

"We are working closely with Police Scotland and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attacked can be brought to justice."

