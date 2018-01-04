Body recovered from canal in search for missing man

Thomas Keenan, 21, was last seen at a garage in Maryhill, Glasgow, on November 21.

Thomas Keenan: Family informed of body find (file pic). Police Scotland

A body has been recovered by police searching for a missing man.

Thomas Keenan, 21, of Kelvinside Avenue, Glasgow, was last seen at an Esso Service Station on Maryhill Road at around 5.50am on November 21, 2017.

An extensive search was launched and on Thursday officers confirmed a body had been pulled from the Forth and Clyde Canal near Ruchill Street in Maryhill.

Formal identification is still to take place but it is thought the body is that of Mr Keenan.

A police spokeswoman said the missing man's family have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

