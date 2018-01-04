Woman dies as car veers off road and smashes into tree

The 39-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A759 in South Ayrshire.

Crash: The woman died at the scene (file pic). Google 2017/STV

A woman died when her car smashed into a tree in South Ayrshire.

The 39-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle incident at about 5.20am on Thursday.

She was driving her Ford Fiesta on the A759 between Troon and Dundonald, near its junction with Auchans, when it veered off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full report will now be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley said: "At this time our enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash take place, or who was driving on this road immediately before the time of the crash to contact the divisional road policing unit at Irvine Police Office."

The road was closed as a result of the crash but has since reopened.

