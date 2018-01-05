Burger chain Byron closes its restaurant in Glasgow

The West George Street branch shut its doors on Thursday after 18 months in the city.

Burger chain Byron has closed its Glasgow restaurant.

The West George Street branch shut its doors at the end of service on Thursday.

The shop had been at the location for 18 months, opening to much fanfare.

The chain had been surrounded by some controversy in 2017 after the London store was accused of setting up an immigration "snare", with people boycotting the restaurant.

It is not known if this was a factor in its closure.

An email to customers read: "After 18 months of serving proper hamburgers, we have closed our Glasgow restaurant."

When it first opened, the chain had around 40 staff members.

Byron has been contacted for comment.