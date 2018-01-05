GP surgeries open on Saturdays to meet winter demand

NHS Lanarkshire says doctors and hospitals have been 'inundated' with patients.

Pressure: The health board is struggling to meet demand.

Many GP practices in Lanarkshire are to open on Saturdays to meet demand for appointments.

The health board said it is facing "unprecedented levels" of winter illness, with hospitals and surgeries facing exceptionally high numbers of patients.

Around 40% of the board's 104 GP practices, covering half the population registered with NHS Lanarkshire, will open between 8.30am and 12.30pm on Saturdays in January.

Earlier this week, the board was one of several across Scotland forced to temporarily postpone elective or non-urgent procedures due to the increased pressure on services.

Office workers have also been volunteering to help out colleagues in hospitals and GP practices by taking on administrative and cleaning roles.

NHS Lanarkshire said its three hospital sites at Hairmyres, Wishaw and Monklands had been "inundated" over the festive period and "exceptional measures" were necessary to ensure patient safety.

Dr Iain Wallace, medical director for NHS Lanarkshire, said: "We are working closely with our general medical practice colleagues to respond to the increased need for GP appointments.

"We've asked all practices to consider extending their opening hours to cover Saturday mornings in January and we've had a great response, with an extended GP service being offered to almost half of the Lanarkshire population across Lanarkshire and more practices coming on-board.

"This increased capacity will help meet the high level of requests for a GP appointment and address the difficulty that some patients are experiencing in getting an appointment."

