Police release new picture of man missing since Boxing Day

Anthony Lowey, 51, was last seen by a relative when he was dropped off at his home in Ardrossan.

Missing: Anthony Lowey is well known in the community and has recently been dealing with some personal issues.

Police have issued a new picture of a man who has been missing from his home in North Ayrshire since Boxing Day.

Anthony Lowey, 51, was last seen by a relative when he was dropped off at his home in Hunter Avenue, Ardrossan around 3pm.

After he was formally reported missing on December 29 detectives established a member of the public had spotted him around 3.30pm the previous day on Glasgow Road, at the junction with Parkhouse Road.

Mr Lowey is well known in the community and has recently been dealing with some personal issues, with fears growing for his welfare.

He is around 5ft 8in, of slim build and with short brown hair.

Mr Lowey has a goatee and tattoos on his lower arms which say Mum and Dad and Marianne.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue fleece with a cream jacket over the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Irvine Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0936 of December 29.



