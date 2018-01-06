Instruments stolen from National Orchestra returned
Royal Scottish National Orchestra's Fiona West said she was 'devastated' by the theft.
Two instruments stolen from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra have been returned after a £2000 reward was offered.
Fiona West said she was "devastated" by the loss of her violin, which vanished from the RSNO Centre in Glasgow on December 30.
A viola was also taken and a £1000 reward was offered for the safe return of each item.
The RSNO announced on Friday that both instruments had been recovered.
"After much heartache for our colleagues, we are delighted to report that the stolen instruments have now been recovered," a spokesman said.
"Thank you to you all for your concern and support over the past days."
