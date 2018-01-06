Instruments stolen from National Orchestra returned

Royal Scottish National Orchestra's Fiona West said she was 'devastated' by the theft.

National Orchestra: Musicians performing in London in 2016. PA

Two instruments stolen from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra have been returned after a £2000 reward was offered.

Fiona West said she was "devastated" by the loss of her violin, which vanished from the RSNO Centre in Glasgow on December 30.

A viola was also taken and a £1000 reward was offered for the safe return of each item.

The RSNO announced on Friday that both instruments had been recovered.

"After much heartache for our colleagues, we are delighted to report that the stolen instruments have now been recovered," a spokesman said.

"Thank you to you all for your concern and support over the past days."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.