Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Lanarkshire

The 49-year-old died at the scene in Cambuslang on Friday afternoon.

Cambuslang: Main Street was shut for six hours (file pic). Google 2017

A biker has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in South Lanarkshire.

The 49-year-old died at the scene of the crash on Main Street, Cambuslang at 4.15pm on Friday.

The road was shut near its junction with Beech Avenue for around six hours following the collision.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: "Our enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, or who was driving or walking down Main Street immediately before the time of the crash to come forward and contact us."

