Search for man missing for eight days stepped up

Police have been stopping cars in the area where Scott McSporran was last seen.

Scott McSporran: Last seen in Dumbarton on December 29. Police Scotland

The search for a man missing since December 29 has been stepped up.

Police have been stopping motorists in the area where 49-year-old Scott McSporran was last seen in Dumbarton.

Officers interviewed 13 people on Napier Crescent and surrounding streets in Brucehill on Friday evening.

Mr McSporran, from Clydebank, was last seen nearby at around 8pm on December 29.

Sergeant Calum Fulton said: "I would like to thank everyone we spoke to for their co-operation. We are currently assessing the information provided by those we spoke to last night and we will follow up any relevant lines of inquiry.

"Scott's family are extremely upset by his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.