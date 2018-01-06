Dog rescued after falling off promenade onto rocks 

Staffie leaped over the flood defence wall between Stevenson and Saltcoats.

Rocks: Coastguard came to the dog's rescue. STV

Coastguards had to rescue a dog which fell 15ft from a promenade onto rocks in North Ayrshire.

Nico, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, leaped over the flood defence wall between Stevenson and Saltcoats on Wednesday afternoon.

The "frightened" pooch, which suffered grazing and a cut, was on some rocks about 200 metres from the nearest stairwell.

A member of the public managed to paddle their way along to where he was, but required further help.

Ardrossan Coastguard was then called to the scene, shortly after 3pm.

The team deployed a water rescue operator and prepared a specialist animal rescue bag.

Both the dog and member of the public were then brought safely to dry land.

Owner Alexandra McLachlan said: "His chin was all grazed and he's also got a slight cut on his left metacarpal pad.

"I've cleaned them and he's jumping about like nothing happened.

"I'm quite glad my boy was okay, though if it was not for the coastguards I don't know what I would have done - I was running about like mad."

A spokesman for Ardrossan Coastguard urged dog owners to keep their animals on a lead when at the coast or if there is a risk of a fall.