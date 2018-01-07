Drivers face months of 20-minute delays on Kingston Bridge

Traffic restrictions will be in place from January 7, including a 40mph speed limit.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays of up to 20 minutes on Glasgow's Kingston Bridge during three months of roadworks.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on the eastbound carriageway from Sunday, January 7, including a 40mph speed limit.

The carriageway will also be shut overnight from January 7 to 10 while barriers are installed and lanes are narrowed.

Peter McCann, bridges manager for Scotland TranServ, said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected during peak times and asked motorists to consider using public transport instead.

"The Kingston Bridge and its approaches are now 50 years old and require regular routine maintenance," Mr McCann said.

"Narrowing the lanes will allow our contractors to work as quickly and safely as possible, while maximising the traffic flow."

He added: "Whilst the westbound phase of works was delivered with minimal delay, potential delays of up to 20 minutes have been forecasted and we would ask drivers to either allow additional time for their journeys, seek alternative routes or travel times.

"They could also consider park and ride or switch to public transport.

"We would advise motorists to always check latest roads information on Traffic Scotland's website or by following Traffic Scotland on Twitter."

The Kingston Bridge is the busiest in Scotland and carries around 150,000 vehicles a day.

