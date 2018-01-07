Police seek man with dog called Rocco after assault

The attack happened at around 3am on November 24 in Glasgow city centre.

Police appeal: Man sought after November 24 attack. Police Scotland

Police are seeking a man with a dog following an assault in Glasgow city centre.

The attack happened at around 3am on Friday, November 24, on Sauchiehall Street.

A 30-year-old man was left with serious injuries and required hospital treatment.

The man police are seeking was white, in his mid to late 30s, and had a dog which may be named Rocco.

Police released CCTV images of the pair on Sunday, more than a month after the attack.

Detective Constable Kieran Guy said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.