Firefighter injured in attack while extinguishing blaze

The crew were attending a bin fire in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

Attack: Assaults on firefighters 'unacceptable' (file pic). PA

Firefighters were attacked while extinguishing a bin fire in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Lenzie Terrace shortly after 9pm on Saturday, January 6.

One of the crew suffered minor injuries and was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

He is understood to have been hit in the face with an object, possibly a bottle.

Another crew were called to a bin fire in the same area of Springburn just before 10pm and attended along with officers from Police Scotland. They were not attacked.

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay said such assaults would not be tolerated.

"Attacks on emergency responders are completely unacceptable," he said.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues including the police when they have to escort us at the scene.

"But be left in absolutely no doubt that it is often down to a very small minority of individuals within those communities.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress once again that this will not be tolerated because our firefighters absolutely do not deserve to be met with such behaviour."

