Ex-Rangers star Nacho Novo in hospital after falling ill

The incident happened while he was in Germany for a legends tournament.

Nacho Novo: Treated at Berlin hospital after falling ill. SNS Group

Former Rangers star Nacho Novo has been taken to hospital after falling ill during a legends tournament.

The incident happened while the 38-year-old was in Germany on Saturday.

It followed a match Novo was playing in at the AOK Traditionmasters competition at the Max-Schmeling-Halle arena in Berlin.

His partner Stephanie Heaney said he was in a stable condition and had spoken to her.

Posting on Facebook to thank well-wishers, she said: "Nacho is stable and speaking to me and hopefully will be home soon."

About 8000 people were expected to turn out to watch Novo play in Berlin, along with other Rangers greats including Andy Goram and Gordon Durie.

Glentoran FC, who the Spaniard played for between 2016 and 2017, said it wished him a swift recovery.

"Best wishes to our former player for a swift and full recovery in hospital in Berlin after taking ill after playing in a masters tournament yesterday," the club tweeted.

