Gleneagles Hotel £500,000 armed raid suspect 'on the run'
European arrest warrant issued for Glasgow man believed to have fled to Spain.
A European arrest warrant has been issued for one of the men believed to be behind an armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel.
Rolex watches worth £500,000 were stolen from the Mappin and Webb store in the five-star venue in Perthshire on June 27.
Detectives think the suspect, who is from Glasgow, may have fled to Spain.
Search warrants have also been granted for raids on properties in Glasgow and London as part of the investigation.
Two men have already been arrested in connection with the robbery.
