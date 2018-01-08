  • STV
Up to 120 Doosan Babcock workers at risk of redundancy

Chris Foote Chris Foote Paul O'Hare

Around 60 jobs could go at the engineering company in Scotland, it is understood.

Jobs threat: Doosan Babcock announces redundancies (file pic).
Jobs threat: Doosan Babcock announces redundancies (file pic). Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Up to 120 jobs are under threat at engineering firm Doosan Babcock, with around 60 at risk in Scotland.

The company, which employs more than 5000 people, said it is facing "extremely challenging market conditions".

The majority of the 60 Scottish jobs are believed to be based in Renfew, with others at risk in Crawley and West Sussex.

The announcement is unconnected to claims that DB intended to axe hundreds of jobs in Grangemouth and Lanark.

Doosan Babcock chief executive Andrew Colquhoun said: "Doosan Babcock has shown strong underlying performance in the last 12 months but continues to face extremely challenging market conditions.

'To meet these challenges, ensure a sustainable future for our employees and add value to our customers, we are undertaking this review of our organisational structure.'
Chief executive officer Andrew Colquhoun

"To meet these challenges, ensure a sustainable future for our employees and add value to our customers, we are undertaking this review of our organisational structure.

"Unfortunately this will result in some job losses and this is particularly difficult for a company which places great importance on our staff.

On Friday, the GMB union warned 350 jobs were under threat at DB after the company filed for redundancies.

However, DB said on Monday that the jobs are short-term positions which have not been recruited for and no permanent jobs would be lost. It is unclear why the firm chose to file a redundancy notice.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1405734-engineering-firm-silent-on-threat-to-350-scottish-jobs/ | default

A Doosan Babcock spokesman said: "The company wishes to clarify the facts surrounding misleading media reports over the past few days relating to 350 redundancies to its workforce at Grangemouth and Levenseat.

"The varied work undertaken by the company requires additional skilled individuals to be recruited on a short-term basis.

"This arrangement is typical of our industry and all parties are fully aware of these arrangements."

Doosan Babcock specialises in providing engineering services to the energy industry.

It has seven sites around the UK, as well as offices in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Scottish Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: "The news of these potential job losses as part of a UK-wide reorganisation at Doosan Babcock is disappointing and I know it will be a blow to the Renfrewshire community.

"I have been in contact with Doosan Babcock this weekend and have asked Scottish Enterprise to continue discussing the reorganisation plans with the company this week to ensure the Scottish Government and its agencies are doing all they can to help those affected."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.