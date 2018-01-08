Microlight aircraft 'crash' in woods was false alarm

Two people travelling on the M80 reported seeing the aircraft descend near Stirling.

Microlight: Search stood down. STV

A report of an aircraft crash near Stirling was a false alarm, police have said.

Two people travelling on the M80 reported seeing the aircraft descend into woods south of Cambusbarron at 4pm on Sunday.

A major search was launched to find the microlight but officers confirmed the operation had been stood down.

Inspector Anton Stephenson said: "I would like to thank our colleagues from Killin, Ochils and Lomond Mountain Rescue Teams, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service who have helped with the comprehensive search.

"We have carried out a number of enquiries and are satisfied that the report was made with good intent.

"I would like to thank those members of the public who supported the teams and those who have contacted us with information to help with our investigations."

