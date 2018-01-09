Oyster firm owner dies after being swept into loch
Hugo Vajk was working at Loch Creran just north of Oban when the incident happened.
Hugo Vajk, who ran Caledonian Oyster Co Ltd, was working at Loch Creran just north of Oban when the incident happened.
The 62-year-old was pulled from the water by lifeboat crews at 4.40pm on Sunday before being airlifted to hospital, where he later died.
STV News understands he was working on the beach before the incident.
Mr Vajk ran the company with his wife Judith.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident."
