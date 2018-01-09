Scots tourist goes missing while on holiday in Tenerife

Paul Joss, from Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, has vanished in the Canary Islands.

Paul Joss: Search to find him.

A Scot has gone missing while on holiday in the Canary Islands.

Paul Joss, from Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, vanished in Tenerife on Sunday.

The 36-year-old was staying at the Concordia Playa hotel in Puerto de la Cruz on the Spanish island.

Mr Joss is 5ft 8in, has black hair and is of a medium build. He last made contact with a friend at 2.40pm on Sunday.

In a post on social media, his sister Belle said: "Please, please let us know you are OK Paul.

"All your beloved family, friends and work colleagues are so very worried about you.

"We just want to know that you are safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact izzijoss@icloud.com.

