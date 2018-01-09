Former Rangers star Nacho Novo out of intensive care

The 38-year-old Spaniard had emergency surgery after a suspected heart attack in Berlin.

Nacho Novo: Said to be in stable condition (file pic).

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is out of intensive care and "looking much better" after suffering a suspected heart attack on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Spaniard was part of a team of an Ibrox legends team taking part in the AOK Traditionmasters competition in Berlin when he was taken ill.

It is understood he was taken to hospital from Max-Schmeling-Halle arena before undergoing emergency surgery.

Staff at his NN10 bar in Glasgow said the footballer is in "amazing hands" in Germany and is doing well.

A post on the bar's Facebook page said: "Great news, Nacho is out of intensive care and looking much better.

"He still has a long way to go and needs lots of rest but is in a stable condition and fingers crossed he will be home soon, hopefully in the next week or so.

"Thank you for all the continuous support and love for Nacho, he's extremely grateful and humbled by the well wishes."

On Saturday morning, Novo, who last played for Northern Irish side Glentoran, posted a picture on Instagram of him sharing a pre-match coffee with teammate Michael Mols.

Gordon Durie, Alex Rae, Andy Goram and Jorg Albertz also played for the Rangers legends team.

The picture has received more than 6200 likes, with many people writing get well soon messages on the post.

Northern Irish side Glentoran, who released Novo in May, tweeted: "Speedy recovery Nacho."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.