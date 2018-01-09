Body found in search for man missing for more than a week

Scott McSporran vanished from his home in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Scott McSporran: Search carried out.

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Scott McSporran was reported missing from his home in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Friday, December 29.

Officers found a body in Dumbarton at 5.30pm on Monday while searching for the 42-year-old.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

