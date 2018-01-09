Three endangered monkeys stolen from wildlife park

The animals were taken from Kirkcudbright Wildlife Park in Dumfries and Galloway.

Monkeys: They are an endangered species.

Three endangered monkeys have been stolen from a wildlife park.

The Cotton-top tamarins were taken from Kirkcudbright Wildlife Park overnight on Thursday into Friday.

Officers said the species are valued between £3000 and £5000 each if sold as pets.

The monkeys, which require heat, are dark brown with a white underbelly and a white mane which tapers to a mohawk above their head.

They are 12in tall and do not pose a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

