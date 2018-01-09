  • STV
  • MySTV

Homeless man 'enslaved and beaten if he tried to escape'

STV

Court hears evidence against four men led by figure known as The Tank Commander.

High Court: Mr Keith said he suffered regular beatings (file pic).
High Court: Mr Keith said he suffered regular beatings (file pic). PA

A homeless man was taken into slavery and beaten when he tried to escape, a court has heard.

James Keith was sleeping rough in Glasgow in the 1990s when he was approached by a man outside the Barras market and asked if he was looking for work.

Mr Keith was then taken to a nearby travellers' site close to the Gallowgate and introduced to Robert "Bobby" McPhee, who went by the nickname of The Tank Commander.

Mr Keith, now 41, told the High Court in Glasgow that after meeting McPhee he was housed in a caravan with no toilet or running water.

He was then forced to work as a labourer at sites across Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

Mr Keith said a typical day involved "slabbing and tarring... you worked until the job was finished".

He was "just paid whenever" as "that was the way it was", the court heard.

In evidence, Mr Keith said he also had to hand out leaflets in a bid to generate new work.

Mr Keith told the trial he would be beaten if these failed to elicit the desired response.

The court heard Mr Keith tried to escape while staying at a site in Maryhill, Glasgow.

He went to a hostel but told jurors he was "captured".

'Bobby had come in looking for me. I went into a van because I had no option - that was just the way it was.'
James Keith

Mr Keith recalled: "Bobby had come in looking for me. I went into a van because I had no option - that was just the way it was."

He said he got "battered" when they returned to the site.

The witness then claimed Robert McPhee's son James had bought him from his father and he could only be released if he handed over "a good few grand".

He added he considered going to the police but had been too frightened.

Mr Keith was giving evidence on the second day of the trial of four men accused of slavery and violence.

Robert McPhee, 65, James McPhee, 45, Steven McPhee, 37, and John Miller, 38, face a total of 30 charges spanning 24 years between 1992 to 2016.

The four deny all the charges and the trial, before Lady Stacey, continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.