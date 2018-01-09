Heavy traffic on M8 at Kingston Bridge after crash
Traffic Scotland have said they expect delays to remain in place for some time.
Traffic is building on the M8 after a multi-vehicle crash.
Three lanes of the motorway were closed at the Kingston Bridge after the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm.
Two out of the three lanes have now reopened, but traffic remains heavy.
Emergency services, including ambulance and fire and rescue, are at the scene.
Traffic Scotland has advised drivers to avoid the area if possible as delays are expected for some time.
