Novo in 'great spirits' after suspected heart attack

The former Rangers striker's girlfriend Stephanie has thanked doctors and staff.

Nacho Novo: Fell ill while playing for Rangers Legends team. © SNS Group

Nacho Novo is in "great spirits" as he continues to recover from a suspected heart attack, according to his girlfriend Stephanie Heaney.

The former Rangers striker took ill on Saturday after featuring for a team of ex-Ibrox stars at the AOK Traditionsmasters tournament in Berlin.

Staff at Novo's NN10 bar in Glasgow announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the Spaniard is now out of intensive care and "looking much better".

He was taken to the Charite-Universitatsmedizin Hospital for emergency surgery but now his partner has confirmed the 38-year-old is looking forward to starting his recovery work.

'Nacho now needs rest and privacy to help his recovery but we are so grateful for the messages.' Girlfriend Stephanie Heaney

In a statement, Ms Heaney - who is with the former Light Blues frontman in Germany - said: "Nacho is in great spirits.

"He is eating and drinking and now needs plenty of rest and physiotherapy in preparation to get home to Scotland."

A string of ex-teammates and former opposition players have joined supporters of Rangers and Novo's other previous clubs like Raith Rovers and Dundee to wish him well.

Ms Heaney added: "I would like to thank all the doctors and staff at the hospital who have taken great care of Nacho.

"And a big thank you to all the well-wishers and fans who have been in touch to offer their support.

"Nacho now needs rest and privacy to help his recovery but we are so grateful for the messages, they have really lifted his spirits."

