Nine-year-old girl undergoes surgery after dog bite

The victim was walking with her mother when the black dog attacked her leg.

Croy Shore: Attack took place on Friday. Google 2018

A nine-year-old girl has undergone surgery after being bitten by a dog.

She was walking along Croy Shore near Maybole in South Ayrshire with her mother when she was attacked.

A black, shaggy-coated dog came running towards them before biting the girl on the leg and running off.

The girl's mother initially treated her at home following the incident around midday on Friday before taking her to Ayr Hospital two days later.

She was then transferred to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where she underwent surgery.

Doctors have described her condition as stable.

Police are now calling for anyone with information on the dog to come forward.

Constable Jamie Dunlop, from Ayr Police Station, said: "The mother and daughter did not recognise the dog from being on the beach before and it is vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries comes forward.

"If you were near to Croy Shore on Friday afternoon and either witnessed what happened or noticed a black shaggy dog in the area, please get in touch.

"Anyone with information can contact Ayr Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3517 of Friday 5 January 2018."

