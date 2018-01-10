Missing woman who texted 'help me' to friend found

Sirong Xu, known as Grace, was reported missing in Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon.

Sirong Xu: Found after social media appeal by friends.

A woman who vanished after texting "help me" to a friend has been found.

Sirong Xu, known as Grace, was reported missing on Tuesday after concerns were raised for her safety.

She had sent a friend three crying emojis followed by the words "help me" in Mandarin and then went silent.

Grace, who had last been seen at Glasgow Central Station was traced safe on Wednesday, police said.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.