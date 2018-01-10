Missing woman who texted 'help me' to friend found
Sirong Xu, known as Grace, was reported missing in Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon.
A woman who vanished after texting "help me" to a friend has been found.
Sirong Xu, known as Grace, was reported missing on Tuesday after concerns were raised for her safety.
She had sent a friend three crying emojis followed by the words "help me" in Mandarin and then went silent.
Grace, who had last been seen at Glasgow Central Station was traced safe on Wednesday, police said.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.