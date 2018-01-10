Man sought after 'indecency' in front of mother and child

Police release CCTV image after incident on Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.

CCTV: Police also issued a description of the man.

A man is being sought by police after an "indecency offence" in Glasgow's southside.

Officers said a woman and her young child witnessed the offence while they were waiting at a bus stop in Pollokshaws Road, near Albert Drive, around 2pm on Wednesday.

No further details of the incident have been made public, but a CCTV image of the man has been released.

He is described as an Eastern European aged between 40 and 50 with dark hair and a heavy build.

The man was said to have a "laboured walk" and was wearing a cream coloured baseball cap, navy blue jacket, light grey jogging bottoms, black shoes and a medium sized black shoulder bag.

PC Dan Hood is appealing for any information or for anyone who recognises the man to contact him on 101.

