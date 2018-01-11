Teenage girl raped at house party on New Year's Day

The 16-year-old was assaulted by a man on Atholl Place in Linwood, Renfrewshire.

Atholl Place: Girl reported attack to police.

A 16-year-old girl was raped while attending a house party on New Year's Day.

The teenager went outside the property on Atholl Place in Linwood, Renfrewshire, with a friend in the early hours of January 1.

Her friend left and the girl was approached by two young men, one of whom raped her.

The first man was wearing a camouflage hoodie while the other had a dark jacket and light blue polo top.

The girl reported the rape to the police.

Detective inspector Ian Ross said: "Prior to the incident the victim had been bringing in the New Year at a house party with her friends, all of whom were inside when it happened.

"She has been left traumatised by the ordeal and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

"Many residents in Atholl Place will have still been awake celebrating the start of 2018 at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or noticed two young men matching the above descriptions, to please get in touch."

He added: "I would also appeal directly to the companion of the young man involved to come forward and report what he knows to the police.

"The victim has been through a horrendous experience which she will have to live with for the rest of her life. The person responsible has no place in our community and must be arrested as soon as possible.

"Whilst concerning, I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and our specialist officers will do everything they can to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.