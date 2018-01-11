Glasgow named among top ten places in the world to visit

The New York Times included Scotland's largest city in its 2018 list of destinations.

Visit: The new distillery is a big pull for American visitors. Laura Piper

Glasgow has been named one of the top ten cities to visit in the world by the New York Times.

As part of its annual travel list, the publication has compiled a rundown of 52 must-visit cities in 2018.

Glasgow was in tenth place and the only city in the UK to make the list.

Meanwhile, Dundee has been named alongside Tokyo and Paris as one of the world's most "design-savvy" cities by US broadcaster CNN.

Writing in the NYT article, Adam Graham said: "Whisky is on the lips of everyone in town: two of the 20 or so new distilleries opening in Scotland are in Glasgow, including the $12.3m Clydeside Distillery, the city's first in 100 years, in a restored pump house near Zaha Hadid's Riverside Museum.

"Rather than choose one place to dine, embark on a graze with the local tour operator Glasgow Food Company, which is adding a whisky pairing food crawl to its tours in 2018."

Taking the top spot in the article was New Orleans, Louisiana, which is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year. Other places in the top ten included Columbia and Bhutan.

V&A: The new £80m museum in Dundee. V&A Dundee

The CNN article celebrated the Dundee Waterfront scheme, which is set to hit crucial landmarks in 2018 including the opening of the new £80m V&A Museum of Design.

It said: "[Dundee] was once the UK capital of cash register production but the decline of traditional industry and loss of jobs in the 1980s saw Dundee adopt a plan to reinvent itself as a cultural centre.

"A massive, £1bn regeneration masterplan kicked off in 2001 and the resulting transformation of the city has started to take hold, with the Dundee Waterfront scheme set to hit crucial landmarks in 2018."

Under the best for category, the city was praised for ambitious renovations and build-to-rent developments.

It comes after the city was named in Bloomberg's list of 22 most exciting openings and events happening across the world this year.

