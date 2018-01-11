  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow named among top ten places in the world to visit

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The New York Times included Scotland's largest city in its 2018 list of destinations.

Visit: The new distillery is a big pull for American visitors.
Visit: The new distillery is a big pull for American visitors. Laura Piper

Glasgow has been named one of the top ten cities to visit in the world by the New York Times.

As part of its annual travel list, the publication has compiled a rundown of 52 must-visit cities in 2018.

Glasgow was in tenth place and the only city in the UK to make the list.

Meanwhile, Dundee has been named alongside Tokyo and Paris as one of the world's most "design-savvy" cities by US broadcaster CNN.

Writing in the NYT article, Adam Graham said: "Whisky is on the lips of everyone in town: two of the 20 or so new distilleries opening in Scotland are in Glasgow, including the $12.3m Clydeside Distillery, the city's first in 100 years, in a restored pump house near Zaha Hadid's Riverside Museum.

"Rather than choose one place to dine, embark on a graze with the local tour operator Glasgow Food Company, which is adding a whisky pairing food crawl to its tours in 2018."

Taking the top spot in the article was New Orleans, Louisiana, which is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year. Other places in the top ten included Columbia and Bhutan.

V&A: The new £80m museum in Dundee.
V&A: The new £80m museum in Dundee. V&A Dundee

The CNN article celebrated the Dundee Waterfront scheme, which is set to hit crucial landmarks in 2018 including the opening of the new £80m V&A Museum of Design.

It said: "[Dundee] was once the UK capital of cash register production but the decline of traditional industry and loss of jobs in the 1980s saw Dundee adopt a plan to reinvent itself as a cultural centre.

"A massive, £1bn regeneration masterplan kicked off in 2001 and the resulting transformation of the city has started to take hold, with the Dundee Waterfront scheme set to hit crucial landmarks in 2018."

Under the best for category, the city was praised for ambitious renovations and build-to-rent developments.

It comes after the city was named in Bloomberg's list of 22 most exciting openings and events happening across the world this year.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.