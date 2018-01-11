Driver killed woman by overtaking at accident black spot

Christopher Taylor was found guilty of careless driving on the A816 in Argyll.

Hospital: Ms Shann died at the Royal Alexandra in Paisley. © STV

A driver killed a grandmother in a "catastrophic" crash as he tried to overtake another car at an accident black spot, a trial heard.

Christopher Taylor ploughed head-on into Yvonne Shann's car after he tried to overtake another vehicle on the A816 between Lochgilphead and Oban, Argyll.

Ms Shann was cut free from her Citroen after the crash on December 30, 2015, but succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, Taylor, who had a young child in his Peugeot at the time, was found guilty of causing the death by careless driving.

During his trial, jurors heard how the crash happened at night on the "twisty and windy" road.

A driver who on the road at the same time told the court he "knew something was going to happen" when Taylor tried to overtake him.

He said he "held his steering wheel a lot tighter" as Taylor smashed into Yvonne's car.

The court was told the crash happened in a "split second" and Ms Shann could have done nothing to avoid being hit.

The mother of three, from Oban, died on January 11 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

In her closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Jane Farquharson said what happened had been a "catastrophic error" on Taylor's part.

She added he had not been a "careful and competent" motorist that night.

Taylor, who stayed in Ardrishaig, Argyll at the time, went on trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving before being convicted of the reduced charge.

He will be sentenced on February 7 in Livingston.

Lord Beckett continued bail and banned him from the road meantime.

