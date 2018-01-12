Man fighting for life after explosion outside shops

A cash machine was blown up in Clydebank outside Farmfoods and Premier Stores.

Glasgow Road: Shops cordoned off. STV

A man is fighting for his life after a cash machine was blown up outside shops.

The explosion happened on Glasgow Road in Clydebank outside Farmfoods and Premier Stores on Thursday at 11.40pm.

A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Another man ran off from the scene.

Officers believe the two were trying to steal the ATM.

Forensic teams have been called while officers have cordoned off the area.

Debris: Forensic officers called. STV

Detective inspector Fiona Macarthur said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances and officers are currently examining CCTV as well as speaking to local businesses and residents.

"One line of enquiry is that two men were attempting to steal the ATM and one of them has been injured in the process.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area late last night and saw or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

