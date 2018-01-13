Man arrested in connection with ATM explosion in Glasgow

A 48-year-old man has been detained, while a 51-year-old is still in hospital.

Explosion: The ATM was blown up. STV

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an explosion at an ATM in Glasgow.

The incident happened outside Premier Stores on Glasgow Road, Clydebank on Thursday night.

A 51-year-old man who was injured in the blast remains in hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

"A 51-year-old man injured during the explosion is still being treated within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

