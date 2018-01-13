Man arrested in connection with ATM explosion in Glasgow
A 48-year-old man has been detained, while a 51-year-old is still in hospital.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an explosion at an ATM in Glasgow.
The incident happened outside Premier Stores on Glasgow Road, Clydebank on Thursday night.
A 51-year-old man who was injured in the blast remains in hospital, where his condition is described as critical.
A police spokeswoman said: "A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.
"A 51-year-old man injured during the explosion is still being treated within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.