Six people arrested in connection with housebreakings

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash were stolen.

Arrested: The operation was carried out near Gartcosh Walk. STV

Six people have been arrested in connection with a string of housebreakings in Glasgow.

Thousands of pounds worth of cash and jewellery have been stolen in a number of incidents.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old man, two males aged 14 and 15, and a women aged 21 and two girls aged 17 were arrested in connection with the incident.

During the operation, a car was deliberately driven at a male police officer on Gartcosh Way, Bellshill.

The officer was uninjured and police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

A police spokeswoman said: "As post of the ongoing investigation, and as a result of an operation carried out within the Greater Glasgow and Bellshill area, six people have been detained.

"Enquires are ongoing to trace the driver of the car."

