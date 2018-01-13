Man dies after hearing his partner was robbed in shop

The 71-year-old man collapsed after he heard about the robbery.

Robbery: The incident happened in a newsagents in Saltcoats. Google

A 71-year-old man has died after becoming distressed to learn that his partner had been robbed while working in an Ayrshire newsagents.

At around 3.40pm, a man entered Wylie's Newsagents in Saltcoats where a 63-year-old woman was working.

He threatened her with a knife and demanded money, and after obtaining a small amount of cash, he ran out of the shop, leaving the staff member uninjured.

Her partner heard about the incident and after arriving at the shop, became unwell and collapsed.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital but died a short time later.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8in, a medium build and was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and had a black scarf covering his face.

An enquiry is underway to establish the full circumstances of both incidents.

Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the 63-year-old shop assistant who not only suffered the ordeal of the robbery itself but also witnessed the elderly man collapsing in the aftermath of the incident.

"It is vital that we trace the culprit and stop him from causing any further harm and distress and as such I urge anyone was in the vicinity of Springdale Street in Saltcoats around 3.40pm on Friday and may have seen the suspect hanging around the area to contact police.

"I also appeal to any drivers who were in the area to check their dash cams as they may have captured the suspect on their camera. If so, I ask that they also contact police urgently."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.