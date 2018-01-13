  • STV
  • MySTV

Man dies after hearing his partner was robbed in shop

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The 71-year-old man collapsed after he heard about the robbery.

Robbery: The incident happened in a newsagents in Saltcoats.
Robbery: The incident happened in a newsagents in Saltcoats. Google

A 71-year-old man has died after becoming distressed to learn that his partner had been robbed while working in an Ayrshire newsagents.

At around 3.40pm, a man entered Wylie's Newsagents in Saltcoats where a 63-year-old woman was working.

He threatened her with a knife and demanded money, and after obtaining a small amount of cash, he ran out of the shop, leaving the staff member uninjured.

Her partner heard about the incident and after arriving at the shop, became unwell and collapsed.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital but died a short time later.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8in, a medium build and was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and had a black scarf covering his face.

An enquiry is underway to establish the full circumstances of both incidents.

Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell said: "This was a very traumatic experience for the 63-year-old shop assistant who not only suffered the ordeal of the robbery itself but also witnessed the elderly man collapsing in the aftermath of the incident.

"It is vital that we trace the culprit and stop him from causing any further harm and distress and as such I urge anyone was in the vicinity of Springdale Street in Saltcoats around 3.40pm on Friday and may have seen the suspect hanging around the area to contact police.

"I also appeal to any drivers who were in the area to check their dash cams as they may have captured the suspect on their camera. If so, I ask that they also contact police urgently."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.