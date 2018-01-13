Man arrested in connection with attempted murder

Steven Daniel was attacked in May 2017 when his car was run off the road.

Attack: Steven Daniel was attacked last year. SWNS

A man has been arrested over the alleged attempted murder of Steven Daniel in May 2017.

A 44-year-old man was detained after a police operation in Kent lead to the arrest.

37-year-old Daniel was attacked on Craighall Road, Port Dundas on May 18, 2017.

His injuries were so substantial he had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

Five men have been arrested so far in connection with the attack.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

