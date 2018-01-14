Family of bin lorry crash victim paid £800,000 compensation

Gillian Ewing was among six people who were killed in Glasgow in 2014.

Killed: Gillian Ewing (top right) was one of the six people killed.

The family of one of the victims that was killed in a bin lorry crash in Glasgow in 2014 has been given compensation of £800,000.

Gillian Ewing was among the six victims who was killed when Harry Clarke blacked out at the wheel of his vehicle.

Glasgow city council agreed on the compensation for the relatives who hold them to blame for Clarke being allowed to drive.

During a fatal accident inquiry, it was revealed Clarke had previously collapsed at the wheel while working as a driver for First Bus in April 2010.

A spokesman for Digby Brown Solicitors said: "We can confirm we have now settled all our civil claims associated with the family of Gillian who they described as a much loved mother, daughter sister and partner.

"This has been a life-changing and traumatic three years for the family.

"Now at least they can hopefully start looking to the future and rebuilding their lives."

Erin McQuade, 18, and her grandparents Jack Sweeney, 68, and Lorraine Sweeney, 69, from Dunbarton, West Dunbartonshire, were struck and killed by the lorry.

Stephenie Tait, 29, and Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, were also killed.

