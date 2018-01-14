Man found lying in street with serious facial injuries

The 37-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Injured: The man is in a serious condition. STV

A man was found with serious injuries in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old man was found with serious facial injuries at around 1.10am on Wilson Street at the junction with Houston Street, Renfrew.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University hospital for treatment, where staff describe his condition as critical.

Detective Inspector Louise Harvie at Paisley CID said: "At this time we are unsure how the 37-year-old man was injured - whether he has been assaulted or sustained his injuries from falling.

"I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Wilson St around 1am this morning and perhaps witnessed some activity there to contact police immediately.

"I especially need to speak to three men who were standing outside the motorbike shop in Dunlop Street around this time as they may have information that could assist our enquiries."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.