Two people rescued from water after boat capsized 

Two women had to be rescued by the lifeboat service after their dinghy capsized.

Rescue: The two women were in the water for around 40 minutes. RNLI Largs

Two people had to be rescued from the water after their dinghy capsized in Aryshire

At around 11.28am, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution received a call that four people were in the water after two dinghy's capsized.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who noticed them in the water.

Two males in the first boat were able to right the dinghy and climb back in.

Two females in the second boat were in the water for around 40 minutes before being rescued.

A nearby sailing centre was able to pull the first female from the water and the RNLI rescued the second.

Both are uninjured.

A RNLI spokeswoman said: "The Largs lifeboat team brought the two women back to shore, where the coastguard rescue teams were waiting.

"There were no injuries or medical attention required.

"The lifeboat was on scene within nine minutes of receiving the call."

