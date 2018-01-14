Six male youths attack pizza delivery driver in Glasgow

The 28-year-old driver was punched and kicked by the group.

Attack: The delivery driver was attacked in Toryglen. Google

A pizza delivery man was attacked by a group of youths in Glasgow on Sunday morning.

At around 1am, the 28-year-old man was attacked by six male youths near a footpath at Newfield place, Toryglen.

The males punched and kicked the driver before stealing his Domino's baseball cap and keys to a silver VW Polo.

Although the males climbed into the car, they did not drive away with it.

They were last seen walking towards Ardnahoe Avenue.

When police arrived the man was found with slight cuts to his face and a nose injury however he did not attend hospital for treatment.

PC Mark McCallum said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw the group of youths hanging around the area either before or after the robbery took place.

"Anyone with information should contact the Community Investigation Unit at Helen Street Police Station via telephone number 101."

