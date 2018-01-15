Footballer Anthony Stokes caught driving without licence

The Hibs and former Celtic striker was stopped on Cumbernauld Road in Glasgow.

Guilty: Given three points. SNS

Footballer Anthony Stokes was caught driving without a licence in Glasgow.

The Hibs and former Celtic striker was stopped on Cumbernauld Road in the east of the city.

He was driving a Mitsubishi Shotgun 4x4 on January 28, 2016, when he was stopped by police.

The 29-year-old admitted the offence but failed to turn up to Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court on Monday.

Defence lawyer Michael Gallen said Stokes admitted to driving without a licence but pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance, which prosecutors accepted.

Stokes was given three points on his licence and a £160 fine reduced from £175.

Mr Gallen said: "He is originally from the Republic of Ireland, he holds a licence issued by the driving authority in Ireland.

"At the time of this particular offence his misunderstanding was that he was covered in the UK by virtue of that licence."

