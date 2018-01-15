Rail delays after person struck by train at station

Paramedics were called out to treat the casualty at Caldercruix station.

Train: Services across central Scotland affected. CC by Nigel Thompson

Rail passengers across central Scotland have been warned to expect delays after a person was hit by a train.

British Transport Police were called out to Caldercruix station, near Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, shortly after 3pm on Monday.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene after the casualty was found at the station.

ScotRail said services between Milngavie and Edinburgh may be delayed or cancelled.

Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh may also be affected.

