Snodgrass cleared of driving as passenger held baby
Defence lawyer Martin Black argued the Scotland footballer had no case to answer.
Scotland footballer Robert Snodgrass has been cleared of illegally driving his car while a baby was being held by a passenger.
The 30-year-old Aston Villa player, who is on loan from West Ham, was charged with driving on Duke Street, Glasgow on April 17, 2015 with too many people to add a baby seat.
It was alleged that passengers in the car faced "a danger of injury".
Snodgrass, originally from Glasgow, was cleared on Monday at the city's Justice of the Peace Court.
After evidence from two police officers, defence lawyer Martin Black successfully argued there was no case to answer.
