Man held over Premier Stores ATM blast released on bail

A man arrested after a cash machine exploded outside a shop in Clydebank has been released on bail.

James Deeney, 48, was taken into custody after the incident at Premier Stores on Glasgow Road on Thursday night.

Another man, aged 51, was seriously injured in the blast and is being treated for his injuries in hospital.

Deeney appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday to face one charge under the Explosive Substances Act and another of trying to enter a lockfast place.

He made no plea and was bailed.

The 51-year-old, whose injuries were described as "critical", is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

