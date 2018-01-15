Sixth man charged with Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel murder bid

Peter Bain, 44, allegedly carried out the murder bid last May in the Port Dundas area of Glasgow.

Police: Forensics officers at the scene of the murder bid in Glasgow. SWNS

A sixth man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Steven "Bonzo" Daniel.

He appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea or declaration.

Bain was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again at a full committal hearing next week.

Daniel, 37, was left with serious facial injuries after the alleged attack on Craighall Road on May 18, 2017.

Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, Brian Ferguson, 35 and John Hardie, 34, appeared in court last year charged with attempted murder.

