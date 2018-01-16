Thief holds man sleeping in bed at knifepoint during raid 

The householder was confronted by the armed intruder at his Greenock home

Kelly Street: Bank cards stolen. Google 2018/PA

A thief held a man sleeping in bed at knifepoint during a raid on his home.

The 23-year-old householder was confronted by the intruder on Kelly Street in Greenock, Inverclyde at around 4.40am on Tuesday morning.

He managed to fight off the armed raider by striking him on the head after he demanded money.

Bank cards were stolen during the incident.

Detective David Wagstaff said: "He thought at first that it was his father in the house.

"He was then confronted by a man who presented a knife at him and demanded money.

"He managed to fight him off and struck him to the head. The suspect ran off with a laceration to his head."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

