Tim Hortons set to open sixth Scots restaurant in Ayr

The Canadian coffee shop will launch its latest store in the coming months

Opening: The Ayr store will be the sixth shop in Scotland. SWNS.

Tim Hortons has announced plans to open a sixth Scottish store in Ayr.

The Canadian coffee chain has earmarked a spot near Whitletts Roundabout and expects the restaurant to launch in the coming months.

The first UK shop opened in Glasgow during June 2017 to much fanfare and the company are hoping the newest restaurant will be as well received.

Chief Finance and Commercial Officer Kevin Hydes said: "We're excited to be bringing our expansion to the beautiful town of Ayr - our sixth store in Scotland.

"The buzz we've seen since our first opening in Glasgow last summer has exceeded all expectations and we can't wait to open our doors and welcome guests from the Ayr community at our brand new restaurant very soon."

