Man dies on street after paramedics fight to save his life

Mayfield Road: Officers cordoned off street. Google 2018/PA

A man has died after he was found lying in a street.

Emergency services were called to Mayfield Road in Hamilton at 4.40pm on Monday.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers cordoned off the area while investigations were carried out.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended, however the man died at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.

"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course."

